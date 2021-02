Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m., CDA Flats, Pandorian, Bani Gala, Scheme I-, Lehtar Road, F-10/4, G-9/2, H-8/2, Police Line, G-11 / 1, Railway Road, Shahpur, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Gharial, Bilwara, Bari Imam, E-Block, Affandi Colony, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Gangal, Muslim Town, Dhok Khabba, Westridge, Muslimabad, Bagh Sardar, Tench Bhata. , Millatabad, I-14/3, Cheering Cross, Officer Colony, Chakra, Sir Syed Road, Jail Park, NPF 2-, National Park, Lalkurti, Adiala, Rajar, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Sihala, Ghazan Khan, Abrar Shaheed , Lehtar II-, New Kaliam, ECM, Bhangali, Chak Bailey Khan, Nishan Haider, Sher Shah Suri, Burhan, Islampura, CS Khan, People Colony, Dar es Salaam, Shanka, Hameed, Shadi Khan, Qaziabad, Malwali , Mianwala, Jhang, Anjara, Ahmadal, Dharnal, Fateh Jang, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Court, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakar, Dina 3-Rohtas, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Domili , Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Dina 4-City, Gujar Khan, Jarmut, Islampura, Neela, Dharnal, Madina Town, Jatla, Para Fatyal, Tho Aa Muharram Khan, Khan, Kariala, Line Park, Murid , Klar Kahar, Main Bazaar, Jund Awan, Dhadial City, Siegalabad, Chakral, CS Shah, Rawal, Lilla Town, Court, Major Riaz Shaheed, Dhala, G-10/2, G-10 Center, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Sunday Bazaar, Sarai Kharboza, Paswal, Wapda Town, Pind Pran, SDW, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Bolianwal, Kachehri, Dar es Salaam, Attock Cantt, Dhok Fateh, Capt.

Ishtiaq, Haro, Ghauri, Boi Gheer, Salar Gah, Margalla, Nisar Shaheed, Labor Complex, Chibh, Dhakner, Anjra, Maqsood, Meira Sharif, I-8/1, GOR, Alipur, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, NPCC II-, Air Force, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, F-17/1 & 2, Nogzi, RCCI I, II, III, IV & V, Sihala, Mandi Bhalwal, Galyana, SBP Humayun Road, Jail Park, Makkah Chowk, Rehmatabad I&II, 502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Chaklala, Scheme III-, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Chaklala Garrison, J. SHQ, Jund City, Jund City II-, Pre, Crocodile, Nogzi, Air Force, I-14/3, Margalla Tower, F-11/2, F-10/2, F-11 Center, F-10/4 / Aziz Chowk, F-11/4, F-11 Towerfeeders, From 09:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Capt. Nisar Shaheed, Baral Army, CMH Army, Mangla Cantt, Gadri, Bani Feeders, From 09:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Pir Sohawa, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Punjab House, Shanka, Radio Pak One, Shamsabad, Ghorghashti, Lawrencepur. Hatian, Qaziabad, Waisa, Miskinabad, Musa, Malikwal, Bilalabad, Akwal, Thahi, Dawlatullah, Raman, Sukho, Chak Bailey Khan, Adhi, Bhangali, Nishan Haider, Bahr-e-Kalial, Karnab Kaswal feeders and surrounding areas.