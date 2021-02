Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Melody, Shakarparian, PHA, Simli Dam, Koral, Scheme-2. Margalla Tower, G-9/3, I-10/1, G-13/1, D-12/2, Kuldana, Beirut, Nimble, Upper Topa, Pir Sohawa, Ghousia Colony, Faizabad, Khanna Road, Tamasamabad, Abu Bakar, Jamia Masjid, Industrial, Dhok Najo, Asghar Mall, Kayani Road, Race Course, Amir Hamza Colony, Azharabad, Adam G Road, Rehmatabad-2, River Garden, Model Town, Jhanda, Lalazar, Shahpur, Chakri, Shah Jeewan, GHQ Chungi No. 22, Major Hanif, Khawaja, Panjar, Old Rawat, Kaliam, Hamid Jhangi , Bahr Kaliyal, Gagan, Purmiana, Lalazar, Lalarukh, Jalala, Nawababad, Bellot, Dharek, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Shahiya, Attock Rural, Dhok Fateh, Nar Topa, New Musa, Sinka, Nika Kalan, Batewat Sajid Shaheed, Fateh Jang-2, Chhab, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, F-9 Chak Daulat, Bong-2, Dina-1 Bakrala, Hasnot, Mumtaz Shaheed, Sandal, Mal Awan, Ara Bazar, Minara, Islamia Chowk, Dautallah, Dhudial Express, Khanpur, Bhikri, Basharat, Daryala Jalib, Ahmedabad, KS Maniz, Sagarpur, Hassal, DS Bilawal, Dharabi, Mogla, Mial, Vanhar, Khanabad, Munirabad, Industrial Estate, Capital Steel, PTN , Old PTN, Siddiqui Steel, Fazal Ghee, Galyana, Thakur H, Mankiala, Kot Dhamik, KTM-2, RTM, Burma, Waheedabad, Club-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Filtration Plant, Scheme-2, Pandorian, Bani, Noor Muhammad, Faizabad, Model Town , Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, Morgah, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, Riaz Shaheed, Dina City, Col.

Muhammad Akram, Dhoda, Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Abdul Rahim, Parbat Road, Malik Altaf, Shakrullah, Jinnah Super, New NIC, FPSC, AQ Khan, Quaid-e-Azam University, Tret, Bani Gala, Dharnal, Dharnaka, Skaisar, Danda Shah Bilawal, Kot Gala, Lahore, Kot Shera Feeders, Consumer Grid Station and surrounding areas.