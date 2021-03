Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Capt. Nisar Shaheed, Baral Army, CMH Army, Mangla Cantt, Gadari, Benny Feeders From 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Hamid, Haji Shah New, Shanka, People's Colony, Shams Abad, Dar es Salaam, Gharibwal, Mianwala, Bahtar, Nara, Khor, Gagan, Mort, Danda Shah Bilawal, Bilalabad Feeders, From 09:00 am to 02:00 pm Abu Bakar, Noor Muhammad, Shamsabad, Shakrial, Faizabad, Azhar Abad, Jhangi, P&T Wani, CWO, ISI, Tramri, Lehtar Road, Azad Shaheed, Alipur, Farash Town, Karpa, Tufail Shaheed, Gharial, RCCI 1,2,3,4 & 5, Chowk Pandori, Sihala, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Mushtaq Hussain, Chakral, CS Shah, Anjara, Jund City-1 & 2, Pari, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Industrial Estate, Ghazi Kohli, Jalala, Major Riaz New, Daryala Jalib, State Bank, Humayun Road, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad-1 & 2,502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Chaklala, Scheme 3, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery , Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Chaklala Garrison, JSHQ, CNC Feeders, From 10:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m., Tipu Road, Rehmatabad-2, National Park, Adiala, Dhamyal-2, Dhok Noor, Kahuta City-2, Lehtrar-1, Khawaja, Panjar, Chowk Pandori, Bhal, Basali, F Block, Faizabad, Shamsabad, Shakrial, Nora Road, Dhok Hekmadad, Committee Chowk, Quaidabad, People's Colony, Peshawar Road, Officer Colony, Nogzi, Siham , Mohanpura, Abbaspura, Bani Gala, Karpa, Lehtar Road, ADBP, Khanna Dak Scheme-1, Dargah, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Kohala, PC , Balawra, Bari Imam Feeders, From 10:00am to 03:00pm, Kot Chaudhry, Hasil, Neela, Papli, Blixar, Kasral, Dhala, Talagang City, Jatla, Para Fatyal, Dharabi, Kot Sarang, Main Bazaar, Moghla, Dhok Pathan, Malikwal, Mort, TM Khan, Akwal, Thai, Madina Town, Jalalabad, Danda, Kot Gala, Lawa, Kot Sheera, Dharnal, Dharnka, Skaiser Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Bathar Feeders, and surrounding areas.