Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Iqbal Town, Air Force, Tarlai Highway, Gharial, Mahfooz Shaheed, Club-1, Gulshanabaad, Maj Masood Kiyani, BB Shaheed, Ratta, Race Cource, Mongtal, D.M. Mills, Industrial Area, Carriage Factory feeders, from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM Takkantrila, Matwa, Kot Dhimak, Sohawa City, Riaz Shaheed, Sohawa City, Chamala, Dina City feeders, from 06:00 AM to 12:00 PM Raman, Nishan Haider, Dhadial City, Express, Latifal feeders, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM Takchakri, APF, SPD, Padial, Gagan, Chahan , Mahota, Dharnal, Kot Sheera, Kot Galla, Circle, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Ghari Afghan, AWC, Shaiya, Rashid Minhas, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Industrial, Kohistan , Kashif Gul, Max Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Hussainabad, Islampura, KSB, Col.

Sher Khan, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Padian, ECHS (D-18), Sangjani, Paswal, Shahullah Dutta, Behlot, Taxila, Nawazish Shaheed, Salar Gah, Museum, Ghauri, Haro, Boi Garh, Qutbal, Karima feeders and surrounding areas.