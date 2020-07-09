Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 04:40am to 09:40am, Sagri, HPT-2 feeders 05:00am to 10:00am, Mandra-1, Mandra-II feeder, 07:00am to 11:00am, Madu Kalas feeder and surrounding areas.