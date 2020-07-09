UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:12 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 04:40am to 09:40am, Sagri, HPT-2 feeders 05:00am to 10:00am, Mandra-1, Mandra-II feeder, 07:00am to 11:00am, Madu Kalas feeder and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

PTCL launches Customer Support Services in Sindhi ..

19 minutes ago

Anger of filing case : outlaws allegedly kill grow ..

2 minutes ago

China's courier sector sees robust H1 growth despi ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 302,600 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Zoom into imagination now with a better price at t ..

2 hours ago

China's largest SUV maker posts robust sales growt ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.