Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday in various areas of the region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM, Kahuta City 1,2, KRL, Hanif Shaheed, Lehtarar Road, H-8, Service Road, Fazaia, Sadiqabad, Noor Mohammad, Faizabad, Shamsabad, Kohar, Fatehpur, Military College, Mandi Bhalwal, Shukrila, Islampura, Scheme-I, Matwa, Main Bazar, Mureed, Kariyala, Daryala Jalap, Millat Chowk, Jhatla, Para Fatyal, Thowa Mirm Khan, Vanhar, Talagang City, Karsal, Kot Galla, Kot Shera , Pak China, Coral, F-8, Karachi Company, H-8, New Exchange, G-11/4, Railway Road, NIH, NIH-2, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Barian, Balawara, Bari Imam, City Center, Bank Road-II, Dhoke Farman Ali, Jail Park, Car Chowk, F.

F Hospital, VIP, Askari Seven, Gulshanabad, Chakri, Gorishiabad, GHQ Express, Sagri, Mansoor Shaheed, Nar, Kallar, Ghazan Khan, Pindi Jhatla, New Mandra, Nishan-e-Haider, Mahota, Khorab Kaswal, Airport, Service Road, Iqbal Road, Kayani Road, Kamalabad, Peshawar Road, Millatabad, MFM, KTM, Chakra, Shahia, AWC Housing, Rashid Minhas, Dharik, Burhan, Islampura, Purmiana, Shah Dir, GBC-3, Miskinabad, People's Colony, Marvi, Shakar Dara, Shadi Khan, Sirka, Shatiaq Shaheed, Gharibwal, Sajid Shaheed, Fateh Jang-II, Jhang, Morat, Pind Sultani, Nara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Khor, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Katchery, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Kohar, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Pakwal, Dina-III, Rohtas, Madu Kahlas, Padian, Dina- 4 City, Scheme-I, Matwa, Jarmut, Chhapar Sharif, Kontarla, Islampura Feeders From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM Orchard Scheme, Garden Hayat, Chack Savari, Dhudial City From 09:00 AM to 04: 00PM Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Peshawar Road, Rajaabad, Westridge, Millatabad, New Race Course, Dhoke Choudrian, Cheering Cross, Zarkhoon Heights Feeders, From 08:00 to 05:00 PM Pindi Point, Barian, Company Bagh, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Patriata, Cecil, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kaldana, PC Bhurban, MCM, TDCP Chair Lift, Laura, Laura-II Abbasi, Der Kot, Chaman Kot, Rangla, Minhasa Sohawa, Nimbal, Bariout, PAEC Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Askari- Saven, Jinnah Road, Tipu Road, Bank Road-I, Dhoke Farman Ali, GHQ, City Center, Liaqat Bagh, FFC Feeders, From 01:00 PM to 04:00 PM Dhudial Rural, Dhudial-II, Chak Shaaban Feeders and surrounding areas.