Islamabad Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Shut Down Notice
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 09:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Domeli, Bagwal, Paidyal, Machine Mohallah, Kala Base, Jakar, Mumtaz Shaheed, Dina City, Col. Akram feeders and surroundings.