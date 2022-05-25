UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks Authorities To Produce Five Missing Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Islamabad High Court asks authorities to produce five missing persons

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to present five missing persons including journalist Muddasir Naro before the court on next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to present five missing persons including journalist Muddasir Naro before the court on next hearing.

The court stated that apparently the incidents of forced disappearance were in violation of the constitution.

The court asked the secretary interior to produce five missing persons otherwise the court would summon incumbent and former interior ministers.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the missing persons. The chief justice asked the secretary interior as to why an action should not be taken against present and former prime ministers and interior ministers.

The chief justice remarked that all institutions were working under the chief executive and cabinet. He said it was the responsibility of the government to dispel the impression of involvement of any institution in such incidents.

The court giving last opportunity to the government asked to satisfy the court in missing persons' matter.

The chief justice said that the matter of Muddasir Naro was sent to the Prime Minister and he was asked to hold a meeting with the victim family.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till June 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister Missing Persons June Islamabad High Court Family All Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

US, Allies to Step Up Sanctions on Iran if Nuclear ..

US, Allies to Step Up Sanctions on Iran if Nuclear Deal Not Reached - Special En ..

5 minutes ago
 Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain ageing, cognitiv ..

Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain ageing, cognitive decline

5 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to contact alternative numbers as t ..

Citizens urged to contact alternative numbers as technical fault occurred in Res ..

5 minutes ago
 People rejected long march of PTI in country

People rejected long march of PTI in country

5 minutes ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign underway in RWP

Week-long anti-polio campaign underway in RWP

7 minutes ago
 Road checking campaign to continue till June 3: Si ..

Road checking campaign to continue till June 3: Sindh Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.