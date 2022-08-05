UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Asks Lawyers To Remove Registrar Office's Objections

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 08:57 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the petitioners to remove the objections of registrar office on plea against recovery of losses from 32 lawyers in line of an attack on the building of IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the petitioners to remove the objections of registrar office on plea against recovery of losses from 32 lawyers in line of an attack on the building of IHC.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by 32 lawyers.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Shoaib Shaheen, President District Bar Association Hafeezullah Yaqoob and others appeared before the court.

The revenue office's assistant collector had served notices to 32 lawyers responsible of vandalizing the building of IHC during a violent protest. The lawyers were asked to submit the amount worth Rs771,000 in line of the said losses.

The deputy registrar IHC had written a letter to the Chief Commissioner's Office for the recovery of the amount which served the notices on July 17, to the 32 lawyers named in the case.

