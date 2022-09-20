UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Directs CDA To Pay Compensations Within One Month

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Islamabad High Court directs CDA to pay compensations within one month

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the compensation issue of the CDA affectees within one month and submit report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the compensation issue of the CDA affectees within one month and submit report.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the affectees of various sectors of the capital seeking payment of their compensations. Chairman CDA Capt. (reted) Usman Younis appeared before the court.

Chief Justice remarked what would be the worst form of human rights' violation that the CDA affectees had been waiting for the compensation from forty years. It was sad that thousands of plots were allotted to those who didn't deserve, he said.

The court noted that the people whose lands were acquired were not being given the compensation. This was happening with the help of CDA, police and revenue office, it observed.

The chairman CDA said that he had visited the area and heard the grievances of affectees. He said that they would set up field camps in relevant areas and hire vans to facilitate the affectees.

The court expressed satisfaction on the comments of chairman CDA and said that first time someone had given positive reply into this matter.

The court asked the chairman CDA to ensure that the agents wouldn't disturb the affectees. This court had declared that the affectees would be given compensation as per the current market rate.

The chief justice remarked how the issues would be resolved when every state department was involved in real estate business.

Later, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till one month.

More Stories From Pakistan

