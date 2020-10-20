Islamabad High Court directs interior ministry to repatriate Azerbaijani girl till Nov 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the interior ministry to repatriate a victim girl of human trafficking to her country Azerbaijan till November 6

Justice Mohsin Akher Kiyani conducted the hearing on the case filed by the victim girl Jameela who was brought Pakistan through human trafficking. Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi also appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said Edhi Foundation would bear $1,000 expenditure expected on the repatriation of the girl to her own country.

The court said it was a responsibility of the state which was being rendered by the foundation.

The lawyer said Faisal Edhi had been visiting the interior ministry for last two years to resolve the matter but nothing availed.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director legal adopted the stance that his department had written to its Karachi office and it would look into the matter.

The bench said how the FIA would conduct its inquiry pertaining to human trafficking after the departure of the girl.

The court said the FIA could record the statement of the girl through video link, adding the department should take action against all those involved in this heinous crime.

After this, the court ordered the ministry to repatriate the girl till November 6.