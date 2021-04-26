(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the authority concerned to implement the recommendations of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA) regarding construction of a college wall in Sector I-8/3.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case filed by a citizen Sheikh Ijaz Asghar in this regard.

The PEA had submitted its recommendation to the court in this case. The court conditioned the construction of college's wall with PEA's recommendations and adjourned the case till May 4.