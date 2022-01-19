UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Dismiss Petition Regarding Broadsheet Commission Report

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 08:21 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition regarding implementation of the Broadsheet Commission report while declaring it as non maintainable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition regarding implementation of the Broadsheet Commission report while declaring it as non maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the Jurist Foundation.

The petition stated that the Commission had fix responsibility in the Broadsheet matter but no action was taken against the responsible persons.

The chief justice remarked that the government had done its job and what the petitioner now wanted.

The court decision stated that the Commission could not give final judgment like a court. It was prerogative of the Federal Government to decide implementation of the Commission's report. The Commission's opinion was just a facts finding report, and no third party could demand for its implementation, it added.

