Islamabad High Court dismisses appeals in Imran Farooq murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the appeals of convicted persons in Imran Farooq murder case and up held the decision of trial court regarding their imprisonment sentences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the appeals of convicted persons in Imran Farooq murder case and up held the decision of trial court regarding their imprisonment sentences.

The order said that the defence lawyers had failed to prove any flaw in decision of the trial court. However, Deputy Attorney General Khawaja Imtiaz said that the matter pertaining to the MQM's founder leader Altaf Hussain would be placed before British government.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani announced the verdict on the appeals of three accused including Moazam Ali, Khalid Shamim and Mohsin Ali.

An anti terrorism court previously had handed over imprisonment sentences to the accused along with the fine worth Rs.

1 million, each in murder case.

However, deputy attorney general said that the judgment of this court would be sent to British government as well. Britain has to conduct the trial of Altaf Hussain if it didn't agree to hand over the accused to Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that senior leader of MQM Imran Farooq had been murdered in London on September 16, 2010. The anti terrorism wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a murder case on December 5, 2015. The Scotland Yard had interviewed 4,500 people and interrogated 7,600 documents during the investigation of the murder.