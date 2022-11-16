UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Case Seeking Post-mortem Report Of Late Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking post-mortem report of late senior journalist Arshad Sharif

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of late senior journalist and anchor Arshad Sharif's mother's plea against the delay in providing his family the post-mortem report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of late senior journalist and anchor Arshad Sharif's mother's plea against the delay in providing his family the post-mortem report.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq disposed of the plea after receiving the post-mortem report in the case.

During the hearing, the Deputy Attorney General told the court that the report had been provided to Arshad Sharif's mother.

Barrister Shoaib Razak appeared before the court on behalf of Sharif's mother and said that the report was received on Sunday.

The Chief Justice questioned the developments made in the case in Pakistan. The counsel replied that an FIR could be filed in Pakistan as well.

The court remarked that the trial could also be held in Pakistan. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Imran Farooq murder case was also tried in Pakistan, it added.

Barrister Razak told the court that their application seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the murder was still pending.

