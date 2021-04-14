UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Fixes Hearing On References Against Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:26 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar office Wednesday fixed appeals for hearing on April 28, pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and Avenfield property filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar office Wednesday fixed appeals for hearing on April 28, pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship Investment and Avenfield property filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would take up the appeals for hearing together on the said date.

It may be mentioned here that NAB had filed appeals against the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif from Flagship Investment reference and also pleaded to increase his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

Nawaz Sharif had moved appeals against his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield property references while his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Safdar had challenged their imprisonment sentence only in Avenfield apartments case announced by the Accountability Court Islamabad.

