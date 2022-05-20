Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to MPA

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 07:09 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in matter pertaining to Masjid e Nabvi incident

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Haleem Adil Sheikh against his possible arrest. The petitioner adopted the stance that although he was not named in the FIR regarding the incident but still there was chances of his arrest by the police.

He prayed the court to stop the police from harassing and arresting him.

The court granted the protective bail and instructed the petitioner to submit surety bonds.

