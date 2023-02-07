Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns ICAs regarding LG polls

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on intra-court appeals (ICAs) with regard to the local body elections in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on intra-court appeals (ICAs) with regard to the local body elections in the federal capital.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the ICAs filed by the federation and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the decision of the single-member bench.

During the course of the proceeding, the court was told that Additional Attorney General Aamer Rehman couldn't attend the proceeding due to his engagements in the top court. The court questioned whether the ECP had started preparations for elections. To this, the director general law ECP said that the institution was conducting local body elections against three seats of Islamabad.

The chief justice remarked that the ECP had already told the court that it could conduct local body elections within seven to eight days. The DG law said that the institution had DRO for LG polls and ROs for by-elections in the capital.

PTI's lawyer Sardar Taimoor argued that they didn't know why the elections were being delayed. The chief justice instructed the lawyers to assist the bench that whether it could issue directions to the ECP or not. Justice Farooq remarked that it was an important issue and should be concluded soon.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Dogal requested the bench to adjourn the case till next week. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.