Islamabad High Court (IHC) disqualifies PML-N MPA Kashif Chaudhry for possessing fake degree

Kashif Chaudhry Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) has been disqualified by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in fake degree case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Kashif Chaudhry Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) has been disqualified by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in fake degree case.Justice Amir Farooq has announced reserved verdict of disqualification case.

Court directed in its decision that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should de-notify Kashif Chaudhry.Kashif Chaudhry has been deseated for filing fake in EC while he was elected PML-N MPA from PP 241.Petitioner had requested to court to disqualify Kashif Chaudhry ineligible under 62(1F).