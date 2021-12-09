Islamabad High Court seeks assistance from AGP in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought opinion from attorney general of Pakistan on maintainability of the case seeking appointment of a lawyer to contest the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhusha Jadhev, after the new legislation introduced by the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought opinion from attorney general of Pakistan on maintainability of the case seeking appointment of a lawyer to contest the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhusha Jadhev, after the new legislation introduced by the Parliament.

A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Ministry of Law and Justice seeking to appoint a lawyer to contest review petition of Indian spy, in light of the orders of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah pleaded that attorney general of Pakistan Khalid Javed was busy in Supreme Court this day and prayed the bench to adjourn hearing till next date.

On a question, he told the court that an act had been passed by the Parliament but the attorney general would give arguments regarding it. The court adjourned further hearing till January 27.