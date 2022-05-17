UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments From ECP, Political Parties On PTI's Appeal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 08:43 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and political parties till next date of hearing in an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in foreign funding case

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeal of PTI against the decision for concluding foreign funding case within one month. The representatives of Awami Muslim League and Jamat e Islami appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the ECP submitted its report before the bench. The chief justice asked the ECP why the foreign funding case had been pending for last eight years while it was an annually required process.

The court asked whether every political party submits its audit accounts to ECP every year and the department conduct their security.

The ECP's Director Law informed the court that his department used to conduct scrutiny of objectionable accounts.

The Chief Justice remarked that a political party was responsible even to tell the details of expenditures of its processions.

The ECP's lawyer said that it could file a detailed answer to the bench if it required. The court said firstly this case should have not been pending for eight years, secondly if there were objectionable accounts then the ECP could have confiscate these after serving notice to the said political party. He said that the report of scrutiny committee had been finalized and the foreign funding case was not moving towards conclusion. He said in his opinion the case which was near to decide should be concluded while the proceeding in other cases should be expedited.

The Chief Justice remarked that the court had not stopped the ECP from proceeding. The ECP and political parties should submit comments in matter regarding decision on cases pending since 2014 and 2018.

The Chief Justice said no political party should have objection over the proceeding of ECP, these parties had major role. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 30.

