Islamabad High Court Seeks NAB Comments In Case Against Sec Law's Appointment
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit written comments in a case pertaining to the appointment of Raja Naeem Akber as Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice.
Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted heard the petition of G.
M Chaudhry Advocate against the appointment of secretary law and justice.
The petitioner stated that it was a case related to misuse of powers and come in jurisdiction of NAB.
It was against the law to give extra charge of the top slot of the ministry to a senior consultant.
The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned hearing on the matter till next date.