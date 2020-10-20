The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit written comments in a case pertaining to the appointment of Raja Naeem Akber as Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit written comments in a case pertaining to the appointment of Raja Naeem Akber as Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted heard the petition of G.

M Chaudhry Advocate against the appointment of secretary law and justice.

The petitioner stated that it was a case related to misuse of powers and come in jurisdiction of NAB.

It was against the law to give extra charge of the top slot of the ministry to a senior consultant.

The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned hearing on the matter till next date.