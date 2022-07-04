UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Stops MD Utility Stores Corporation From Working

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022

Islamabad High Court stops MD Utility Stores Corporation from working

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Syed Taha Aziz, from working in a petition challenging his appointment.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Sajjad Khan regarding the matter.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the Ministry of Industries had sent the Names of three bureaucrats to the Federal cabinet for appointment on the top seat of utility stores corporation, but the authorities appointed the person who did not meet the criteria for the post, he alleged.

He prayed the court to stop Syed Taha from performing the duties as MD and declare his appointment as illegal.

The passing the said directions adjourned hearing of the case till July 6.

