Islamabad High Court Summons Ex-judge GB, Mir Shakil & Others In Person On Controversial News Item

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:11 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday took notice over the news pertaining affidavit of ex-chief justice Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim regarding the cases of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and summoned the Chief Editor daily 'The News', ex-chief justice GB and others in person for Tuesday's hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday took notice over the news pertaining affidavit of ex-chief justice Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim regarding the cases of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and summoned the Chief Editor daily 'The News', ex-chief justice GB and others in person for Tuesday's hearing.

Chief Editor of a national English daily newspaper Mir Shakeel ur Rehman, Editor Aamer Ghauri, Journalist Ansar Abbasi and Ex-chief justice Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shameem were directed by the bench to appear in person and clarify that why not a contempt of court proceeding shouldn't be initiated against them.

Later, Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah summoned IHC journalist association president Saqib Bashir and asked to avoid such kind of reporting.

The chief justice remarked this court always respect freedom of expression.

It wouldn't be good if the impartial judgments of this court were criticized.

Justice Minallah remarked this court expects from the association to play role in strengthening public's trust in judiciary through quality journalism. There shouldn't be such news on pending cases, he said.

The court later issued written order pertaining hearing regarding the remarks of ex-judge about cases of Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif. It said the registrar office draw attention toward the news item carried by English daily. The news item was related to a pending case, it added.

The order said any type of trial outside the court would be an attempt to influence the court proceedings.

The court summoned the above persons in person on Tuesday and directed them to explain that why not a contempt of court proceeding shouldn't be initiated against them.

