Islamabad High Court unhappy over poor arrangements for zoo animals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MC) over poor look after arrangements for animals in Muragzar Zoo and remarked that Director zoo and Mayor would be held responsible if any creature died

Chief Justice Athar Minalla, hearing the case, remarked that animals should be shifted elsewhere if the department concerned had no funds to run zoo affairs.

During hearing, chairman Wildlife Department pleaded before the court that there was a threat to the life of crocodile in zoo due to poor arrangements. He requested the court to issue directives to shift this creature to Sakkhur or elsewhere.

However, deputy director Murgzar Zoo adopted the stance that there was no threat to the life of crocodile.

At this, the chief justice asked the deputy director to submit an affidavit describing himself as responsible if the said animal died.

The deputy director argued that there was lack of funds to run the affairs of zoo.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that animals should be shifted elsewhere if there were no funds to look after the creatures.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that the death ratio of animals in zoo was increasing. He prayed the court to order for shifting of crocodile to a natural zoo in Balochistan province.

He further argued that there was no equipped hospital for the treatment of zoo animals in Islamabad.

The MCI's counsel also admitted that there were no arrangements in zoo in accordance of international standards.

The court, however, adjourned the case till July 29.