UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Unhappy Over Poor Arrangements For Zoo Animals

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:49 PM

Islamabad High Court unhappy over poor arrangements for zoo animals

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MC) over poor look after arrangements for animals in Muragzar Zoo and remarked that Director zoo and Mayor would be held responsible if any creature died

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MC) over poor look after arrangements for animals in Muragzar Zoo and remarked that Director zoo and Mayor would be held responsible if any creature died.

Chief Justice Athar Minalla, hearing the case, remarked that animals should be shifted elsewhere if the department concerned had no funds to run zoo affairs.

During hearing, chairman Wildlife Department pleaded before the court that there was a threat to the life of crocodile in zoo due to poor arrangements. He requested the court to issue directives to shift this creature to Sakkhur or elsewhere.

However, deputy director Murgzar Zoo adopted the stance that there was no threat to the life of crocodile.

At this, the chief justice asked the deputy director to submit an affidavit describing himself as responsible if the said animal died.

The deputy director argued that there was lack of funds to run the affairs of zoo.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that animals should be shifted elsewhere if there were no funds to look after the creatures.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that the death ratio of animals in zoo was increasing. He prayed the court to order for shifting of crocodile to a natural zoo in Balochistan province.

He further argued that there was no equipped hospital for the treatment of zoo animals in Islamabad.

The MCI's counsel also admitted that there were no arrangements in zoo in accordance of international standards.

The court, however, adjourned the case till July 29.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Balochistan Poor Died July Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

PCB announces departure of Shafiq Ahmed

7 minutes ago

PCB announces enhanced central contracts for women ..

9 minutes ago

Secretary General receives Ambassador of Argentina ..

9 minutes ago

India urged to take Pak Prime Minister's dialogue ..

34 seconds ago

Regiments to Start Receiving S-500 Systems in Comi ..

36 seconds ago

All Punjab Archery contest in Murree on July 2-3

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.