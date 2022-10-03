UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Announce To Recruit 1,668 Constables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Islamabad police announce to recruit 1,668 constables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have announced to recruit 1,668 constables and a recruitment board would select suitable candidates against these seats.

The candidates may submit their applications online within 15 days after the advertisement on website of Islamabad police, with no fee charged against submitting applications. All genders have been given equal opportunities in the recruitment process which would be ensured on merit as per vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Following the directions of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, IGP Islamabad has constituted a departmental recruitment board comprising senior police officers, which will review all the applications and call the eligible candidates for tests and interviews.

According to details, Islamabad Capital Police was facing a shortage of manpower for a long time. Due to special interest of the interior minister and the efforts of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the advertisement has been made for recruitment against 1,668 vacancies offering equal opportunity to all.

Candidates interested in recruitment can submit their applications online through Islamabad Capital Police website (www.islamabadpolice.gov.pk) while there is no fee for submission of applications. No application will be received in writing, email or courier. Recruitment centres will be established in various divisions of all the provinces for the convenience of interested candidates.

The recruitment process will be completely transparent and no attempt to influence the process will be tolerated. Strict action would be made against candidates who try to participate in the recruitment process by using false or forged documents. No T.A/D.A will be given to the candidates appearing for test interviews while selected candidates will be informed through the website of Islamabad Police. Candidates in case of any complaints can contact at phone number 051-9259400-02, WhatsApp number 03340004727 or forward email at career@islamabadpolice.gov.pk.

