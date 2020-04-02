UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Get 5000 Sanitizers Bottles

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:54 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Thursday received some 5,000 bottles of sanitizers from the private sector (Bio Lab) for protection of the police officials who were working on forefront to combat the coronavirus

A ceremony for delivery of sanitizers to the police was held here which was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and other senior officers, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Zulfiqar said better health facilities were being provided to police officials to ensure their safety.

He said the capital's dwellers were lauding the efforts of Islamabad Police in maintaining law and order in the city at such at such difficult times. Morale of police officials was very high in fight against the Coronavirus, he added.

The IGP said apart from ensuring the implementation of government's directions, the police was also sensitizing the citizens against the pandemic.

Director Bio Lab Usman Shaukat said since Islamabad police was on the front line in fight against Coronavirus, such cooperation with police was imperative and would remain continue.

