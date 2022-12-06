UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Register FIR Of Arshad Sharif's Murder

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Islamabad Police register FIR of Arshad Sharif's murder

:The Islamabad Police on Tuesday registered a first information report of the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Police on Tuesday registered a first information report of the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23.

Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the FIR was lodged by the Ramna Police Station on the complaint of its Station House Officer Rasheed Ahmed, against three accused Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed and Tariq Ahmed Wasi, under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

A five-member larger bench of the apex court while hearing a suo moto case earlier in the day ordered the government to register the FIR of the journalist's murder and submit the report of the fact-finding committee as well.

Inspector Mian Muhammad Shehbaz of the Homicide Unit has been nominated for investigation as per FIR no. 987/022.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Dead Murder Islamabad Supreme Court Police Police Station Nairobi October FIR Government Court

Recent Stories

Hungary's Orban Calls Bulgaria Not Being Member of ..

Hungary's Orban Calls Bulgaria Not Being Member of Schengen Area 'Unfair'

2 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Ratifies Military Agreement With Turkey ..

Uzbekistan Ratifies Military Agreement With Turkey - Document

6 minutes ago
 Hindu extremists' revisionism process; a living ni ..

Hindu extremists' revisionism process; a living nightmare for Indian Muslims: PM ..

6 minutes ago
 District Overseas Committee meeting held

District Overseas Committee meeting held

9 minutes ago
 Secretary seeks report on video showing school gua ..

Secretary seeks report on video showing school guard torturing woman

9 minutes ago
 First-ever expo of projects of Balochistan's engin ..

First-ever expo of projects of Balochistan's engineering universities students h ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.