:The Islamabad Police on Tuesday registered a first information report of the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Police on Tuesday registered a first information report of the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23.

Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the FIR was lodged by the Ramna Police Station on the complaint of its Station House Officer Rasheed Ahmed, against three accused Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed and Tariq Ahmed Wasi, under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

A five-member larger bench of the apex court while hearing a suo moto case earlier in the day ordered the government to register the FIR of the journalist's murder and submit the report of the fact-finding committee as well.

Inspector Mian Muhammad Shehbaz of the Homicide Unit has been nominated for investigation as per FIR no. 987/022.