Islamabad police to hold ceremonies from Aug 1 to remember martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad police will organize graceful ceremonies from August 1 to pay tribute to its heroes who wrote history with their blood in the line of duty and protected the lives of others.

A meeting held at Central Police Office decided to hold ceremonies from August 1 and commemorate August 4 as the Day of Martyrs. The meeting presided over by the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamul ur Rehman was attended among others by DIGs, SSPs, Zonal SP and SDPOs.

On the main avenues of Islamabad, pictures of police martyrs special and portraits having details about their sacrifices and courageous acts would be placed.

Posters and banners would also be displayed while lighting of candles and prayers would be held at `Martyrs Chowk' in Melody Market by Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry, civil societies and people from various walks of life.

Special prayers would be held at Masajid for martyred personnel while Quran Khawani would be held at police stations.

A special ceremony would be held on August 4 at Police Line Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day.

IGP Islamabad and other senior police officials would visit Martyrs' Monument and to lay floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument besides Fateha for the departed souls.

This ceremony would be attended by officials of Islamabad police while families of martyred police personnel have been especially invited. In evening, lighting of candles would be held and special tributes to be paid to police martyrs.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said the purpose of these ceremonies is to express solidarity with the families of martyred personnel as brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely action against mischievous elements.

Islamabad Police have always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shaheeds, he added