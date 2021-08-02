Islamabad policemen light-up candles to pay tribute to martyred colleagues

A candlelight vigil was organized by Islamabad Police at D-Chowk to pay tribute to martyred cops and express solidarity with their families

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021) A candlelight vigil was organized by Islamabad Police at D-Chowk to pay tribute to martyred cops and express solidarity with their families.

The candle light vigil/demonstration was attended by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, Advisor to Prime Minister Ali Awan, senior police officials, member of civil society, traders and media representatives.

The pictures of police martyrs special and portraits having details about their sacrifices and courageous acts were also displayed. The participants lit the candles and offered Fateh for the departed souls of martyrs.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that nation is indebted to martyrs who laid down their lives for security of the country and today’s ceremony was being held to pay tributes to them.

He said that August 4 would be observed as Police Martyrs Day and sacrifices of brave custodian of law would be remembered. He said that police have played an exemplary role in the establishment of peace and protecting the lives of people. Police force would continue efforts to serve the people with high spirit and all issues of families of martyred personnel would be resolved, he vowed.

The IGP said that jobs of 286 children or family members of martyred cops of Islamabad police have been regularized.

The regularization of services was their right, he said and thanked the federal government over its cooperation on this issue.

Islamabad police chief said that several welfare steps for policemen had been initiated which include provision of best medical facilities for them as well as their family member while MoUs with well-reputed private laboratories were signed in this regard

Moreover, he said that education facilities were ensured for the children of policemen in renowned institutions. The family members of the martyred cops can avail all these facilities free of cost while serving policemen have been given 50 percent concession on them.

Efforts are underway to provide better accommodation facilities to the policemen while barracks are being designed in a modern way. He said that Islamabad police is working with the federal government to overcome the issue of strength shortage in the force. He said that policemen are at the front line to protect citizens from coronavirus and 99 percent cops have been also vaccinated.

In the end, the IGP lauded the services of the martyred police officers and said their sacrifices are testimony to the fact that Pakistan is in safe hands. He also paid tributes to the martyrs for their efforts to combat terrorism and ensure peace and security of the people.