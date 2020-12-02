Islamia College Senate decides to remove acting VC from office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A special meeting of the Senate of Islamia College Wednesday decided to remove acting Vice Chancellor Dr Nowshad from the office.

The syndicate meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman discussed in detail the inquiry report of the Governor's Inspection Team and took the decision.

It was also decided that a show cause notice would be served by the syndicate of the concerned institution to Dr Noshad in this regard, who was already sent on forced leave.

The meeting further decided to advertise the posts of Registrar, Treasurer, Controller Examination and Provost. The recruitment process would be completed within three months.

Speaking on the occasion, the KP Governor said the purpose of appointment on these posts was to appoint administrative officers rather teaching staff.

He further said that Islamic College was a historic educational institution and it's credibility would be maintained at all cost.

He expressed the resolve that there would no compromise on providing quality education and future of young generation.

The meeting besides other syndicate members was attended by MPA Arbab Jandad Khan, VC Agriculture University Dr Jehan Bakht, Principal Secretary to Governor Idrees Khan, Additional Secretary Finance Safer Ahmed.