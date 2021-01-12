Islamia University installs weather station in Cholistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has installed a weather station in the experimental area to provide research facilities.

A weather station is a facility, with instruments and equipment's for measuring atmospheric conditions to provide information for weather forecasts and to study the weather and climate.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, this instrument has been imported from the USA, engineered to handle the harshest environments and deliver data with scientific precision, year after year with a wide range of options and sensors.

The measurements taken include temperature, dew, wind speed and direction, Barometric pressure, moon phase, UV and Solar radiation, rainfall and its rate and many other factors.

These weather stations help to take the precautionary measures against the destructive rains, winds, severe high or low temperature. The use of weather stations helps to cope with the frost and high temperature in summer. Director Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum told that vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob is patronizing research activities and with the availability of this weather system now it is a great opportunity and facility for faculty members, researchers, and students for measuring atmospheric conditions to provide information for weather forecasts and to study the weather and climate.