Islamia University to highlight Kashmir issue at national, international level

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur IUB and the Peace and Culture Organization will jointly highlight the Kashmir issue nationally and internationally.

In this regard, a Kashmir Society will be formed to conduct research activities for effectively present the Kashmir issue in international institutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob,Vice-Chancellor and Mishaal Hussein Mullick.

Under the agreement students and faculty of Islamia University Bahawalpur would raise their voices as ambassadors and work on research projects for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.