Islamia University To Highlight Kashmir Issue At National, International Level

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:06 PM

Islamia University to highlight Kashmir issue at national, international level

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur IUB and the Peace and Culture Organization will jointly highlight the Kashmir issue nationally and internationally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur IUB and the Peace and Culture Organization will jointly highlight the Kashmir issue nationally and internationally.

In this regard, a Kashmir Society will be formed to conduct research activities for effectively present the Kashmir issue in international institutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob,Vice-Chancellor and Mishaal Hussein Mullick.

Under the agreement students and faculty of Islamia University Bahawalpur would raise their voices as ambassadors and work on research projects for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

