UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISPR Pays Homage To Major Tufail Shaheed For His Valour, Resilience

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

ISPR pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed for his valour, resilience

RAWALPINDI, Aug 8:Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday paid tribute to bravery and resilience of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed (Nishan - E - Haider).

The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson took to twitter for paying homage to the valiant martyr as: "Despite being mortally wounded during combat, he completed the mission and embraced martyrdom setting a noble precedence of valour and determination.

"The tweet was followed by hash tag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes.

However, the ISPR also released a video tribute to the Shaheed highlighting his unflinching resolve and sacrifice for the motherland.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Twitter ISPR

Recent Stories

NFEH calls for immediate reopening of tourism indu ..

12 minutes ago

ICC confirms T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022

24 minutes ago

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project comp ..

42 minutes ago

Moody upgrades Pakistan’s outlook from ‘under ..

51 minutes ago

Army Chief expresses sorrow over death of Saudi Ar ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre launches new C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.