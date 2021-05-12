UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Atrocities Open War Against Humanity: Aleem Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:27 PM

Israeli atrocities open war against humanity: Aleem Khan

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has termed the atrocities against unarmed innocent Palestinians as intolerable and an open war against humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has termed the atrocities against unarmed innocent Palestinians as intolerable and an open war against humanity.

In his message of solidarity with the Palestinian brothers, Aleem Khan said it was time for the international community to take immediate notice of Israel's unjustified actions and recognize the right of Palestinians to freedom.

The senior minister, in a tweet in support of the Palestinian brothers, said those who shoot innocent children and unarmed girls did not deserve any concession.

He said that the Muslims all over the world would continue to raise their voice for the liberation of Palestine.

The senior minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also taken a clear and unequivocal stand andassured full support to the Palestinian brothers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Israel Palestine Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Muslim All

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

2 hours ago

Italy's Salvini Urges Government to Support Israel ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

2 hours ago

Roscosmos, NASA to Start Discussing ISS Air Leak i ..

4 minutes ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.