Issuance Of New Arms Lisence Banned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

Issuance of new arms lisence banned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has temporary banned the issuance of new arms license for a period of two months in public interest.

The decision was taken in order to streamline, upgraduation of Citizen Facilitation Centre and onlining the record of arms license issued from the office of District Magistrate, Islamabad, said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner office the other day.

