Issuance of standardized number plates an important step: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the provision of better services to citizens was priority of the government, adding that issuance of standardized number plates, having security features, was an important step towards maintaining law and order.

Additional DG Excise & Taxation Department Rao Shakeel-ur-Rehman and General Manager (GM) Marketing National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation Syed Amir signed an agreement at the CM Office on Thursday to provide standardized vehicular number plates to the customers at their doorsteps. Provincial ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, Managing Director (MD) National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Brig Toufeeq Ahmed, secretary excise and others attended the ceremony.

Usman Buzdar, who was chief guest at the ceremony, expressed his satisfaction that the issue of provision of standardized number plates had been settled amicably.

It would be a long-term solution to the provision of number plates along with helping in their identification by security cameras, he added.

Universal registration series had been started in the whole of the province and the online auction of attractive numbers had been started as well along with the start of e-payment of all the basic taxes of excise department, he added.

It was satisfying that more than five billion rupees have been earned through e-payment system in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the CM stated.

Meanwhile, online appointment management system had been introduced to facilitate the applicants and biometric verification would also be started for vehicles' registration.

This agreement would improve the organizational capacity of the public sector while saving revenue and the government would also achieve export capability in this sector, concluded the CM.

