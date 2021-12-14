UrduPoint.com

Issues Of Overseas Pakistanis To Be Redressed Proactively:Afridi

Tue 14th December 2021

Advisor to Prime Minister for Overseas and Human Resource Development Mohammad Ayub Afridi has said that the issues of the overseas Pakistanis need to be redressed proactively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Overseas and Human Resource Development Mohammad Ayub Afridi has said that the issues of the overseas Pakistanis need to be redressed proactively.

" There must be thorough mechanisms to keep check on the presence of staff at the airport round the clock to facilitate overseas Pakistanis", he added.

He also advised the management of the regional office to keep liaise with the local administration and police authorities to resolve the problems of Pakistanis abroad.

He expressed these views during his visit to OPF Regional Office Peshawar on Monday.He was briefed on various OPF schemes in the region. He also spoke directly to those who sought help in the office He was also apprised about the functioning of one window facilitation desk set up to facilitate overseas Pakistanis at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

Ayub Afridi expressed gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis for sending record high remittances in fiscal year 2021 in recognition of which Prime Minister has recently launched Sohni Dharti Remittance Program (SDRP).

The advisor also emphasized the dire need for a database on the basis of which schools could be established in areas which has the greatest strengths of overseas Pakistanis.

Meanwhile Afridi also visited the Protector of Emigrants Office where he was briefed on its functioning. The advisor interacted both with staff and citizens inquiring them about the issues that they faced in the process.

More Stories From Pakistan

