'#IStandWithZubair' Becomes Top Trend On Twitter

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The hashtag '#IStandWithZubair' has become top trend on Twitter, with the users of the microblogging website demanding the immediate release of the Indian journalist and Alt news Co-founder, Mohammad Zubair.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Twitter users showered heaps of praises on Mohammad Zubair in their posts. They also condemned his arrest.

One of the users wrote, "Zubair is the finest journalist of our times. Hanging my head in shame, and rage".

