It is risky to open educational institutions at this time, says Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday said that they could not take the risk of opening educational institutions at present.

'We are well aware of the fact that the private educational institutions are facing severe financial crisis due to non-payment of fees,' he said.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by Fr. Saleh Diego Vice Chairman of the Catholic board of Education Karachi at his office here.

MPA - Sindh Naveed Anthony was also present on the occasion.

Saeed Ghani said that the children from 1st to 8th class had been promoted to the next level while the students from 9th to 12th had also been promoted.

However, amendments were to be made in the law in this regard, which was being worked on. 'We are not in a position to give a final date for the opening of educational institutions at this time,' he remarked.

A final decision in this regard would be made at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Education Department.

On the occasion, Father Saleh Diego praised the Minister of Education for his steps towards education in the aftermath of the coronavirus.

Father Saleh said that the schools run by the Catholic Board of Educationof Karachi were following all the government directives.