UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It Is Risky To Open Educational Institutions At This Time, Says Saeed Ghani

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:37 PM

It is risky to open educational institutions at this time, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday said that they could not take the risk of opening educational institutions at present

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday said that they could not take the risk of opening educational institutions at present.

'We are well aware of the fact that the private educational institutions are facing severe financial crisis due to non-payment of fees,' he said.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by Fr. Saleh Diego Vice Chairman of the Catholic board of Education Karachi at his office here.

MPA - Sindh Naveed Anthony was also present on the occasion.

Saeed Ghani said that the children from 1st to 8th class had been promoted to the next level while the students from 9th to 12th had also been promoted.

However, amendments were to be made in the law in this regard, which was being worked on. 'We are not in a position to give a final date for the opening of educational institutions at this time,' he remarked.

A final decision in this regard would be made at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Education Department.

On the occasion, Father Saleh Diego praised the Minister of Education for his steps towards education in the aftermath of the coronavirus.

Father Saleh said that the schools run by the Catholic Board of Educationof Karachi were following all the government directives.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education All From Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India's aggressive designs dangerous for the whole ..

48 minutes ago

MoHAP, MoI, NCEMA: National Disinfection Programme ..

53 minutes ago

Three COVID-19 patients die in ATH Abbottabad

47 seconds ago

NAB rejects Dawn's allegations, seeks evidence

50 seconds ago

Poor and black, northeast Brazil faces virus 'hurr ..

52 seconds ago

Punjab Assembly to meet at local hotel on Jun 5

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.