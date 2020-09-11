IT & Telecom sector undergoing revolutionary changes: Amin Ul Haque

UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the Information technology and Telecommunication sector in Pakistan is undergoing revolutionary changes

He said that providing a conducive environment for foreign investors is a top priority of the government, said a statement issued here Friday.

Telenor Group has invested Rs 7.5 billion in Pakistan to strengthen digital payments ecosystem in the country.

The Federal Minister for IT said Telenor Microfinance Bank has received an investment Rs 7.5 billion from Telenor Group to strengthen the digital payments ecosystem in the country.

In addition, Telenor Group will further invest Rs 779 million for Telenor Pakistan network roll out and upgradation in order to expand the reach and benefits of digital technologies for the people of Pakistan.

The purpose of the capital is to further strengthen and expand the digital payment ecosystem in the country, Federal Minister for IT said.

Our main objective is to fulfill the vision of Digital Pakistan and provide facilities to the common man. Ministry of IT is striving to bring digital technology to every urban and rural area of Pakistan, the Federal Minister further said.

He said our resources are limited but passion and determination are vast and high.

It is pertinent to mention here that CEO Telenor Irfan Wahab met with the Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque the other day.

