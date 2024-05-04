Italian Envoy Calls On Sindh Culture, Tourism Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin and Italian Consul General Danilo along with the delegation called on Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Sindh Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah here Saturday
They also visited the ancient Chowkundi graveyard.
Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah during the visit, briefed the Italian delegation about the ancient and historical status of Chowkundi Cemetery, a communique said.
He said that by securing the cultural heritage of Sindh, they are providing a favorable environment to the tourists due to which large number of foreign tourists are visiting the historical, cultural and tourist centers of the province.
The Italian Ambassador Marilena Armilan said that she was glad to visit the ancient cemetery of Chowkundi and learnt about its history.
Later, the provincial ministers presented replicas of Sindhi traditional Ajrak and Mohan Jo Daro artefacts as gifts to the guests.
On the occasion, Secretary Culture and Tourism Sindh Khalid Chachad, MD Tourism Fayaz Shah, DG Antiquities Abdul Fattah Sheikh and other officers were also present.
