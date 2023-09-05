Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 04:46 PM

Italian Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Sep , 2023) Italian Navy Ship MOROSINI visited Karachi and conducted bilateral exercise with Pakistan Navy. Upon arrival at Karachi Port, Italian Navy Ship was warmly welcomed by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and Ambassador of Italy.

On completion of the port visit, Pakistan Navy Ship SHAHJAHAN with embarked helicopter and PAF fighters carried out sea exercise with visiting Italian ship to enhance interoperability between both navies. The sea exercise is aimed to strengthen mutual professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other’s experience.

Concurrent to ship’s visit, Director of Military Personnel of the Italian Navy, Vice Admiral Andrea GUEGLIO visited Pakistan and called-on Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and avenues for future collaboration to enhance regional maritime security were discussed. An Italian Defence Industries delegation led by Chairman M/s Fincantieri, General (Retd) Claudio GRAZIANO (former Italian COAS) also visited Karachi to showcase capabilities of Italian defence industry and shipbuilding.

