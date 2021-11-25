UrduPoint.com

Italian Secretary General Of Defence Calls On COAS, Lauds Armed Forces' Professionalism

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:48 PM

Secretary General of Defence and National Armaments Director, Italy Lieutenant General Luciano Portolano Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), whereas he acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan and with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation in the field of training and counter-terrorism domains were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan valued Italy's role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhance its bilateral relationship.

The Army Chief also emphasized on the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

He asserted that "Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan".

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

