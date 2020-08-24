ITP devises traffic diversion plan for religious processions on Muharram 6th

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised diversion plan for three processions to be taken out on August 26, (6th of Muharram-ul-Haram) and special deployment to be ensured for smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised diversion plan for three processions to be taken out on August 26, (6th of Muharram-ul-Haram) and special deployment to be ensured for smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes.

The first procession would be carried out from residence of Raja Basheer (House no. 184, Street no. 24), sector I-9/1 at 9 pm and to culminate at Imambargah Jafferia sector I-9 after passing through street numbers 22, 24, 27 and U-turn on service road.

During the procession, diversion would be erected at U-turn on service road and street no. 18 Service Road Imambargah. Citizens residing in sector I-9/1 may use Rawalpindi Faizabad, Pirwadhai Katarian Raod, IJP roads for their movement. Residents of sector I-9/2 may use Service Road of Tuesday Bazaar, I-9 Service Road, IJP and Pirwadhai Faizabad road.

The second procession will be taken out from the resident of Zulfiqar Shah at 9 pm and would culminate at Imambargah Qasar-e-Sakina Shakrial Highway in Khanna police area.

Islamabad Highway at Shakrial point would remain close from 10:30 pm to 11 pm.

Heavy Traffic coming from Lahore would be diverted towards Rawalpindi from T-Cross while small vehicles would be diverted from Koral Chowk towards Old Airport or Rawal Road and Murree Road. Traffic coming from KRL Chowk would be diverted towards Taramri road, Park Road and Rawal Dam Islamabad.

Third procession will be carried out from House No. 366, Street No. 37 sector F-11/3 at 8 pm and to culminate at Imambargah Bheka Syedan in sector F-11/4 in Shalimar police area.

During the procession, Colonel Sher Khan Road, Exchange Chowk and street no. 37 from F-11/3 to Exchange Chowk Sher Khan road will remain close from both sides. The residents of sector F-11/1 may use Karam road and Hilal Road.

ITP FM Radio 92.4 would also air special transmission and to inform citizens about latest situation on roads. However, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed citizens to cooperatewith police and avoid unnecessary travel during these timings.