ITP introduces online system for driving license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has introduced an online appointment facility for those who want to visit traffic office to attain driving license or get its renewal.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, ITP has launched an online appointment system to facilitate those wanting renewal and issuance of driving license. The decision is taken to reduce congestion at the ITP headquarters as well as to save precious time of the citizen. Now, the citizens do not need to visit the office for booking an appointment for driving licence as "it is just a click away".

The citizens can avail the facility through the official website of ITP i.e. www.islamabadtrafficpolice.gov.pk.

Currently, 80 people are facilitated on the daily basis; however, the number of citizens will be increased in future. The residents of Islamabad highly appreciated the initiative. As per the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, police is dedicated to serve and facilitate the citizens. Islamabad Police is working on more similar projects which will be completed in the near future, the police spokesman said.