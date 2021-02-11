UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP Introduces Online System For Driving License

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

ITP introduces online system for driving license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has introduced an online appointment facility for those who want to visit traffic office to attain driving license or get its renewal.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, ITP has launched an online appointment system to facilitate those wanting renewal and issuance of driving license. The decision is taken to reduce congestion at the ITP headquarters as well as to save precious time of the citizen. Now, the citizens do not need to visit the office for booking an appointment for driving licence as "it is just a click away".

The citizens can avail the facility through the official website of ITP i.e. www.islamabadtrafficpolice.gov.pk.

Currently, 80 people are facilitated on the daily basis; however, the number of citizens will be increased in future. The residents of Islamabad highly appreciated the initiative. As per the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, police is dedicated to serve and facilitate the citizens. Islamabad Police is working on more similar projects which will be completed in the near future, the police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Visit Traffic Click

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

20 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

20 minutes ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

30 minutes ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

34 minutes ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

35 minutes ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.