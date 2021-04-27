ITP launches crackdown against unregistered vehicles

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a crackdown against unregistered vehicles plying on the roads in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a crackdown against unregistered vehicles plying on the roads in the city.

Special Squads have been constituted to check such vehicles.

SSP (Traffic), Farrukh Rasheed is leading the campaign initiated on the directions of Inspector-General Islamabad police, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman.

SSP (Traffic) has asked the residents to get their vehicles registered at the earliest and affix only the ETO-issued number plates on their vehicles. The police would show no leniency in this regard, he added.

ITP has erected special pickets at different points of the city to monitor movement of the possible unregistered vehicles as DSP level officers of all the four zones have been given special directions to ensure rule of law.

According to the details, the ITP issued tickets to 3683 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during the current year.