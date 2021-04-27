UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP Launches Crackdown Against Unregistered Vehicles

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

ITP launches crackdown against unregistered vehicles

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a crackdown against unregistered vehicles plying on the roads in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a crackdown against unregistered vehicles plying on the roads in the city.

Special Squads have been constituted to check such vehicles.

SSP (Traffic), Farrukh Rasheed is leading the campaign initiated on the directions of Inspector-General Islamabad police, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman.

SSP (Traffic) has asked the residents to get their vehicles registered at the earliest and affix only the ETO-issued number plates on their vehicles. The police would show no leniency in this regard, he added.

ITP has erected special pickets at different points of the city to monitor movement of the possible unregistered vehicles as DSP level officers of all the four zones have been given special directions to ensure rule of law.

According to the details, the ITP issued tickets to 3683 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during the current year.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

Islamabad police suspend service for new driving l ..

10 minutes ago

BBA, MBA examination forms submission date extende ..

2 minutes ago

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till May 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Sindhology Museum closed due to COVID-19 spread

2 minutes ago

Minsk Agreements 'Should Be Flexible,' Some Points ..

2 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi partners with TikTok

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.