ITP to depute 478 traffic policemen for processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police has decided to depute 478 policemen to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Rasheed has given approval of the special traffic plan prepared to ensure traffic discipline on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

As per plan, a total of 478 cops including one SP, three DSPs and 17 Inspectors would perform duties for maintaining smooth traffic flow in the city.

The main procession would start from G-7 Markaz near Rehmat Community Centre and to culminate at Bari Imam Shrine after passing through various routes including Jamia Masjid Al Raza G-7, Jamia Masjid Al-Habib G-7/3 Corner Fazal-e-Haq Road, 7th avenue loop, Lal Quarters Chowk, Imam Bargah G-6/2, CDA Hospital and Islamabad Hotel.

Various roads from Sitara Market to Iqbal Hall, Iqbal Hall to Service Road-1 G-7/3 towards Razia Sharif Plaza, Fazle Haq Road – from China Chowk to Kulsoom Plaza, Shuhada Chowk to Abpara Chowk, Aabpara Chowk to 7th Avenue Chowk, Soharwardi Road, Kashmir Highway – from Chand Tara Chowk to Dhokri Chowk will be closed for all kinds of traffic.

The traffic from Fire Brigade will be diverted to Soharwardi Road, Zero Point & Faisal Avenue while other open routes would be 7th avenue, Jinnah Avenue, GPO Chowk to Shaheed-e-Millat Road. Traffic from Zero Point and Rawalpindi will be diverted to 7th Avenue, Faisal Avenue & Srinagar Highway.

Traffic from Bhara Kahu and Rawal Dam will be diverted to Rawal Dam Chowk, Faizabad & Faisal Avenue.

Motorists intending to reach Rawal Dam, Dhokri Chowk, Bhara Kahu & Murree from Motorway and Islamabad will be diverted from Zero Point to Faizabad & Murree Road.

On the occasion, ITP FM Radio 92.4 will disseminate messages about situation of traffic on roads.

The SSP said that he would personally monitor traffic arrangements while ITP staff would continue performing their duties to maintain traffic discipline along with the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.