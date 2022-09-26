UrduPoint.com

ITU Conference Begins In Romania, IT Minister Represents Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 07:34 PM

ITU conference begins in Romania, IT Minister represents Pakistan

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP 22) titled 'Building a Better Digital Future for All" was started in Bucharest, Romania wherein Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque is leading the Pakistani delegation comprising Khalid Hashmi, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN, Pakistan's Ambassador to Romania Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Member International Coordination, MOITT, Ajmal Anwar Awan, and CEO Universal Service Fund (USF) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary is participating in the Conference said a news release received here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP 22) titled 'Building a Better Digital Future for All" was started in Bucharest, Romania wherein Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque is leading the Pakistani delegation comprising Khalid Hashmi, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN, Pakistan's Ambassador to Romania Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Member International Coordination, MOITT, Ajmal Anwar Awan, and CEO Universal Service Fund (USF) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary is participating in the Conference said a news release received here on Monday.

Ministers and heads of missions of 186 member countries are attending the Conference.

On the sideline of the Conference, the federal minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque also held separate informal meetings with the ministers of 17 countries and discussed bilateral issues.

He apprised them about the large scale flood devastation in Pakistan. He also held detailed discussion on the digital future in Pakistan during the meeting of the heads of missions.

In this regard, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan's Smart Phone for All Policy got great applause in the ITU conference.

The Plenipotentiary Conference (PP), ITU's highest policy-making body, meets once every four years to set the Union's general policies, adopt the four-year strategic and financial plans, and elect the senior management team of the organization, the Member States of the Council and the members of the Radio Regulations board.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Flood Itu Bucharest Romania All PP-22

Recent Stories

Eight IT sector projects in final phase of complet ..

Eight IT sector projects in final phase of completion: Atif Khan

13 seconds ago
 Iraqi parliament speaker resigns amid political cr ..

Iraqi parliament speaker resigns amid political crisis

15 seconds ago
 Throwing acid on women a crime against society: Su ..

Throwing acid on women a crime against society: Supreme Court

16 seconds ago
 Speakers for inclusive economic growth to leave no ..

Speakers for inclusive economic growth to leave no one behind

18 seconds ago
 Murtaza Wahab resigns from post of KMC administrat ..

Murtaza Wahab resigns from post of KMC administrator

16 minutes ago
 Pak athletes top perform in Taekwondo Int'l C'ship ..

Pak athletes top perform in Taekwondo Int'l C'ship

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.