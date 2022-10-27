IUB organizes Khawaja Farid Conference to acknowledge services of Sufi Saint

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) organized national conference on Khawaja Farid titled as "Wahdat-ul-wajood di reet"on Thursday to reiterate the philosophy of famous Sufi poet and scholar to student enabling them to build their character.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor IUB Engineer Professor Dr. Atkher Mehboob said that the University's Khawaja Farid chair management was working for promoting his poetry and philosophy and had conducted many gatherings so for to disseminate his message to public at large.

He said that it was honor and pleasure to represent IUB and Khuwaja Farid Engineering and Technology University who was associated with Sufi saint of Bahawalpur region and whose mystic poems and religious teachings were much revered internationally.

The IUB auditorium was also named as "Khuwaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium" during the conference.

The caretaker lauded the efforts of IUB to spread teaching and philosophy of Sufi saints in modern era.

He congratulated the vice chancellor and management of IUB on organizing the conference on large scale termed it exemplary step and urged other institutions to come up and highlight the teaching of spiritual saints.

Saeed Ahmed Sheikh who wrote numerous books on Farid said that 150 years old saint's poetry still rules millions of hearts and it was the time that this precious treasure must be propagated through effective means.

Dr. Sadia Kamal a senior journalist and Ph.D on Khawaja Farid, said that the conference would be beneficial to highlight the philosophy and message of great Sufi poet for establishing a peaceful society in the country.

A website for Khuwaja Farid chair was also launched during the conference while short films and other projects are also in pipeline in accordance with saints teaching.

The National level conference was attended by academia and scholars from all over the country while a day prior a coffee night was also held where re-known singer of the region Suraiya Multanikar was honored by life time achievement award.